90 edición Oscar

OSCAR 2018
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Call Me By Your Name
- El instante más oscuro
- Dunkerque
- Déjame salir
- Lady Bird
- El hilo invisible
- Los archivos del Pentágono
- La forma del agua (*)
- Tres anuncios a las afueras
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
- Christopher Nolan, por Dunkerque
- Jordan Peele, por Déjame salir
- Greta Gerwig, por Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por El hilo invisible
- Guillermo del Toro, por La forma del agua (*)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Sally Hawkins, por La forma del agua
- Frances McDormand, por Tres anuncios a las afueras (*)
- Margot Robbie, por Yo, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, por Los archivos del Pentágono
MEJOR ACTOR
- Timothée Chalamet, por Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, por El hilo invisible
- Daniel Kaluuya, por Déjame salir
- Gary Oldman, por El instante más oscuro (*)
- Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
- Mary J. Blige, por Mudbound
- Allison Janney, por Yo, Tonya (*)
- Lesley Manville, por El hilo invisible
- Laurie Metcalf, por Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, por La forma del agua
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Willem Dafoe, por The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, por Tres anuncios a las afueras
- Richard Jenkins, por La forma del agua
- Sam Rockwell, por Tres anuncios a las afueras (*)
- Christopher Plummer, por Todo el dinero del mundo
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- La enfermedad del amor (The Big Sick), de Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani
- Déjame salir, de Jordan Peele (*)
- La forma del agua, de Guilermo Del Toro
- Lady Bird, de Greta Gerwig
- Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Martin McDonagh
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Call Me By Your Name, de James Ivory (*)
- The Disaster Artist, de Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber
- Molly’s Game, de Aaron Sorkin
- Logan, de Scott Frank, James Mangold y Michael Green
- Mudbound, de Virgil Williams y Dee Rees
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Blade Runner 2049, de Roger Deakins (*)
- El instante más oscuro, de Bruno Delbonnel
- Dunkerque, de Hoyte van Hoytema
- Mudbound, de Rachel Morrison
- La forma del agua, de Dan Laustsen
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Dunkerque (Hans Zimmer)
- La forma del agua (Alexandre Desplat) (*)
- Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi (John Williams)
- El hilo invisible (Jonny Greenwood)
- Tres anuncios a las afueras (Carter Burwell)
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- Mighty River, en Mudbound, de Mary J. Blige
- The Mystery of Love, en Call Me by Your Name, de Sufjan Stevens
- Stand up for something, en Marshall, de Diane Warren, Common
- This is me, en El gran showman, de Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
- Remember Me, en Coco, de Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez (*)
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss)
- La forma del agua (Sidney Wolinsky)
- Yo, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)
- Tres anuncios a las afueras (Jon Gregory)
- Dunkerque (Lee Smith) (*)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
- Una mujer fantástica (Chile) (*)
- El insulto (Líbano)
- Sin amor (Rusia)
- En cuerpo y alma (Hungría)
- The Square (Suecia)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus (*)
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Bebe jefazo
- Coco (*)
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
- The Breadwinner
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- La Bella y la Bestia (Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer)
- Blade Runner 2049 (Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola)
- El instante más oscuro (Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer)
- Dunkerque (Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis)
- La forma del agua (Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau) (*)
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- La Bella y la Bestia (Jacqueline Durran)
- El instante más oscuro (Jacqueline Durran)
- La forma del agua (Luis Sequeira)
- La reina Victoria y Abdul (Consolata Boyle)
- El hilo invisible (Mark Bridges) (*)
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer) (*)
- Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick)
- Kong: La isla calavera (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus)
- Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon)
- La guerra del planeta de los simios (Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist)
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- El instante más oscuro (Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick) (*)
- La reina Victoria y Abdul (Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard)
- Wonder (Arjen Tuiten)
MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO
- Baby Driver (Julian Slater)
- Blade Runner 2049 (Mark Mangini, Theo Green)
- Dunkerque (Alex Gibson, Richard King) (*)
- La forma del agua (Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira)
- Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi (Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood)
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- Baby Driver (Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin)
- Blade Runner 2049 (Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill)
- Dunkerque (Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo) (*)
- La forma del agua (Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern)
- Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi (Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick)
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Edith+Eddie
- Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 (*)
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Silent Child (*)
- The Eleven o’clock
- Wate Wote/All of US
- My nephew Emmett
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- Dear Basketball (*)
- Garden Party
- Lou, Dave Mullins
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes