90 edición Oscar

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • El instante más oscuro
  • Dunkerque
  • Déjame salir
  • Lady Bird
  • El hilo invisible
  • Los archivos del Pentágono
  • La forma del agua (*)
  • Tres anuncios a las afueras

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

  • Christopher Nolan, por Dunkerque
  • Jordan Peele, por Déjame salir
  • Greta Gerwig, por Lady Bird
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por El hilo invisible
  • Guillermo del Toro, por La forma del agua (*)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Sally Hawkins, por La forma del agua
  • Frances McDormand, por Tres anuncios a las afueras (*)
  • Margot Robbie, por Yo, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, por Los archivos del Pentágono

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Timothée Chalamet, por Call Me By Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, por El hilo invisible
  • Daniel Kaluuya, por Déjame salir
  • Gary Oldman, por El instante más oscuro (*)
  • Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

  • Mary J. Blige, por Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, por Yo, Tonya (*)
  • Lesley Manville, por El hilo invisible
  • Laurie Metcalf, por Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer, por La forma del agua

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

  • Willem Dafoe, por The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, por Tres anuncios a las afueras
  • Richard Jenkins, por La forma del agua
  • Sam Rockwell, por Tres anuncios a las afueras (*)
  • Christopher Plummer, por Todo el dinero del mundo

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • La enfermedad del amor (The Big Sick), de Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani
  • Déjame salir, de Jordan Peele (*)
  • La forma del agua, de Guilermo Del Toro
  • Lady Bird, de Greta Gerwig
  • Tres anuncios a las afueras, de Martin McDonagh

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Call Me By Your Name, de James Ivory (*)
  • The Disaster Artist, de Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber
  • Molly’s Game, de Aaron Sorkin
  • Logan, de Scott Frank, James Mangold y Michael Green
  • Mudbound, de Virgil Williams y Dee Rees

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Blade Runner 2049, de Roger Deakins (*)
  • El instante más oscuro, de Bruno Delbonnel
  • Dunkerque, de Hoyte van Hoytema
  • Mudbound, de Rachel Morrison
  • La forma del agua, de Dan Laustsen

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Dunkerque (Hans Zimmer)
  • La forma del agua (Alexandre Desplat) (*)
  • Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi (John Williams)
  • El hilo invisible (Jonny Greenwood)
  • Tres anuncios a las afueras (Carter Burwell)

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • Mighty River, en Mudbound, de Mary J. Blige
  • The Mystery of Love, en Call Me by Your Name, de Sufjan Stevens
  • Stand up for something, en Marshall, de Diane Warren, Common
  • This is me, en El gran showman, de Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
  • Remember Me, en Coco, de Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez (*)

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss)
  • La forma del agua (Sidney Wolinsky)
  • Yo, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)
  • Tres anuncios a las afueras (Jon Gregory)
  • Dunkerque (Lee Smith) (*)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

  • Una mujer fantástica (Chile) (*)
  • El insulto (Líbano)
  • Sin amor (Rusia)
  • En cuerpo y alma (Hungría)
  • The Square (Suecia)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus (*)
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • Bebe jefazo
  • Coco (*)
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent
  • The Breadwinner

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • La Bella y la Bestia (Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer)
  • Blade Runner 2049 (Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola)
  • El instante más oscuro (Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer)
  • Dunkerque (Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis)
  • La forma del agua (Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau) (*)

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • La Bella y la Bestia (Jacqueline Durran)
  • El instante más oscuro (Jacqueline Durran)
  • La forma del agua (Luis Sequeira)
  • La reina Victoria y Abdul (Consolata Boyle)
  • El hilo invisible (Mark Bridges) (*)

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer) (*)
  • Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick)
  • Kong: La isla calavera (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus)
  • Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon)
  • La guerra del planeta de los simios (Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist)

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • El instante más oscuro (Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick) (*)
  • La reina Victoria y Abdul (Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard)
  • Wonder (Arjen Tuiten)

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

  • Baby Driver (Julian Slater)
  • Blade Runner 2049 (Mark Mangini, Theo Green)
  • Dunkerque (Alex Gibson, Richard King) (*)
  • La forma del agua (Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira)
  • Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi (Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood)

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

  • Baby Driver (Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin)
  • Blade Runner 2049 (Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill)
  • Dunkerque (Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo) (*)
  • La forma del agua (Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern)
  • Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi (Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick)

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • Edith+Eddie
  • Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 (*)
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Silent Child (*)
  • The Eleven o’clock
  • Wate Wote/All of US
  • My nephew Emmett

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

  • Dear Basketball (*)
  • Garden Party
  • Lou, Dave Mullins
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes