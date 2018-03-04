90 edición Oscar

Kilian Jornet, Path to Everest (Kilian Jornet, Path to Everest, 2017), de Josep Serra

El diector Josep Serra (El hombre que empezó a correr) repasa el camino que ha llevado a Kilian Jornet hasta la cima más alta del mundo descubriendo también su cara más íntima con sus miedos, sus contradicciones y sus ilusiones para seguir buscando nuevos retos que le permitan seguir soñando, siempre rodeado de montañas y de aquellos que lo inspiran. Kilian Jornet, el mejor corredor de montaña de la historia, escribió cuando era niño una lista de todas las carreras que le gustaría ganar y todas las montañas que soñaba escalar. En mayo de 2017 tachó la última cima de la lista al completar un histórico doble ascenso al Everest solo, sin oxígeno y de una sola tirada.

Siete hermanas (What Happened to Monday, 2017), de Tommy Wirkola

La película está dirigida por Tommy Wirkola (Hansel y Gretel: Cazadores de brujas) y sigue a siete hermanas idénticas que luchan por permanecer ocultas en un mundo superpoblado, donde la política de “un hijo” por familia se sigue a rajatabla y donde se persigue duramente a todos aquellos que incumplen esta ley. Noomi Rapace interpreta a las hermanas protagonistas que terminarán ocultándose con un grupo de personas que están en su misma situación. En su reparto también figuran Willem Dafoe, Glenn Close y Robert Wagner. Esta basada en la novela homónima escrita por el novelista Dame Darlene Azar Rubinoff.

El caso de Cristo (The case for Christ, 2017), de Jon Gunn

Inspirada en el bestseller autobiográfico del mismo título escrito en 1988 por Lee Strobel, destacado periodista del The Chicago Tribune, el actor Mike Vogel, que triunfa en la televisión con The Brave, es el protagonista de este filme dirigido por Jon Gunn (El poder de la cruz). En 1980, Lee Strobel era un laureado y reconocido periodista de investigación del Chicago Tribune. Ateo declarado, su vida dio un vuelco cuando su esposa, Leslie, le confesó que se había convertido al cristianismo. Para sacar a su mujer de lo que él consideraba un engaño que podría romper a la familia, decidió realizar una exhaustiva investigación para desacreditar las creencias del cristianismo desde la ciencia, la filosofía y la historia.

El hijo de BigFoot (The son of BigFoot, 2017), de Jeremy Degruson & Ben Stassen

Co-producción franco-belga creada por los responsables de Stuart Little y Alvin y las ardillas que dirigen Ben Stassen (Robinson. Una aventura tropical, La casa mágica, Las aventuras de Sammy 2, The Little Prince 4D, Las aventuras de Sammy, Vamos a la luna, S.O.S. Planeta) y Jérémie Degruson (La casa mágica). Adam, un extraño chico de 13 años, se embarca en una audaz y épica búsqueda para descubrir el misterio que se esconde tras su padre desaparecido hace tiempo. Rápidamente descubre que su padre no es ni más ni menos que el legendariamente conocido como Bigfoot, quien se había escondido en el bosque hace años para proteger a su familia y a sí mismo de HairCo, una gran corporación científica ansiosa por realizar experimentos con su especial ADN. Cuando padre e hijo empiezan a compensar el tiempo perdido, Adam se da cuenta de que él también está dotado con superpoderes que jamás hubiese imaginado. Pero lo que no sabes es que HairCo está pisándoles los talones gracias a las huellas que Adam ha ido dejando.

Errementari (El herrero y el diablo) (Errementari, 2017), de Paul Urkijo Alijo

Primer largometraje de Paul Urkijo Alijo, protagonizado por Kandido Uranga, Uma Bracaglia, Eneko Sagardoy y Ramón Agirre que es un cuento gótico rodado en euskera que se inspira en el mítico personaje del folclore vasco Patxi Errementaria. De hecho se inspira en un cuento popular vasco sobre un herrero tan malvado y astuto capaz de engañar al mismísimo diablo. Recogido en 1903, el cuento pertenece a un compendio fábulas europeas sobre diablos que fracasan en el intento de capturar almas humanas y son castigados por los humanos. Han pasado 10 años desde la Primera Guerra Carlista de 1833. En un pequeño pueblo de Álava, un comisario del gobierno llamado Alfredo investiga un suceso que le lleva hasta una siniestra herrería en lo profundo del bosque, donde vive un peligroso y solitario herrero llamado Patxi. Los aldeanos de la zona cuentan oscuras historias sobre él relacionadas con robos, asesinatos y pactos demoníacos. Hasta que por casualidad una niña huérfana llamada Usue consigue colarse en la misteriosa herrería, destapando la terrible verdad que se esconde tras Patxi el Herrero.

Foxtrot (Foxtrot, 2017), de Samuel Maoz

La película, como el título indica, “es un baile de un hombre con su destino” según su director Samuel Maoz (Lebanon). Michael ve cómo crece su rabia ante las excesivas muestras de luto de sus familiares y las palabras bienintencionadas de los burócratas del ejército. Su mujer, sedada, descansa. Mientras tanto, Michael se sumerge en una espiral de ira para experimentar uno de esos giros insondables de la vida, a la altura de las surrealistas experiencias de su hijo mientras realizaba su servicio militar. El director ha utilizado una técnica a la hora de grabar, con la que obtuvo muy buenos resultados en su anterior película Lebanon, y consiste en, no apagar la cámara entre escena y escena y continuar rodando hasta conseguir la toma perfecta, y crear la tensión adecuada a los actores.

Gorrión rojo (Red sparrow, 2018), de Francis Lawrence

Basada en el libro del antiguo agente de la CIA Jason Matthews, en la película vuelven a encontrase, por quinta vez, Jennifer Lawrence y su director de Los juegos del hambre, Francis Lawrence;(Agua para elefantes); con Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Jeremy Irons y Mary-Louise Parker completando el reparto. Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence) es reclutada contra su voluntad para ser un “gorrión”, una seductora adiestrada del servicio de seguridad ruso. Dominika aprende a utilizar su cuerpo como arma, pero lucha por conservar su sentido de la identidad durante el deshumanizador proceso de entrenamiento. Hallando su fuerza en un sistema injusto, se revela como uno de los activos más sólidos del programa. Su primer objetivo es Nate Nash (Joel Edgerton), un funcionario de la CIA que dirige la infiltración más confidencial de la agencia en la inteligencia rusa. Los dos jóvenes agentes caen en una espiral de atracción y engaño que amenaza sus carreras, sus lealtades y la seguridad de sus respectivos países.

Héroes en el infierno (Only the brave, 2017), de Joseph Kosinski

Con esta película Joseph Kosinski, el director de Oblivion o Tron: Legacy, abandona temporalmente la ciencia ficción para centrarse en narrar una historia real. Se basa en un artículo publicado por GQ llamado No Exit, que en un principio también iba a ser el título de la película. Es la heroica historia de los conocidos como Granite Mountain Hotshots, un grupo de bomberos locales de Arizona que se convirtieron en una de las brigadas de élite de la nación. Mientras la mayoría se alejaron del peligro, ellos corrieron hacia él, arriesgando todo para salvar a un pueblo de un fuego incontrolado que pasaría a la historia. El reparto está formado por Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, James Badge Dale, Jeff Bridges y Jennifer Connelly.

La vida lliure (La vida lliure, 2017), de Marc Recha

Relato intimista dirigido por protagonizado Marc Recha (Las manos vacías, Días de agosto) que narra el conflicto humano entre la obligada lucha por la supervivencia y el anhelo de libertad. A través de la mirada de una niña, la historia tiene como escenario la isla de Menorca a finales de la Primera Guerra Mundial, un período marcado por el hambre, el contrabando y una epidemia de gripe. La madre de Tina (Mariona Gomila) y Biel (Macià Arguimbau), como tantos otros isleños, ha emigrado a Argel dejando a sus dos hijos con su hermano (Miquel Gelabert) que trabaja los campos de un terrateniente. Tina anhela reencontrarse con su madre y conocer mundo pero no dispone de los medios necesarios. Mientras tanto, los pequeños descubren una playa en la que ha fondeado la embarcación de un contrabandista que viaja con una mujer extranjera (Núria Prims). Cerca de allí vive Rom (Sergi López), un personaje estrafalario que vive sin rendir cuentas a nadie en una caseta de pescadores. Tina y Biel quedan fascinados con las historias que les cuenta. Un día, jugando por el bosque, Biel descubre un tesoro y Tina convence a Rom para que los ayude a huir.

Sin rodeos (Sin rodeos, 2018), de Santiago Segura

Dirigida por Santiago Segura, Goya al mejor actor novel por El día de la Bestia, director y protagonista de la taquillera saga Torrente entre otros muchos trabajos, la película está protagonizada por Maribel Verdú que interpreta a Paz, quien tiene una vida aparentemente perfecta. Tiene trabajo, pareja, amigas… pero algo falla. En realidad hay cosas en su entorno que no le gustan. Se siente angustiada y agobiada pero no se atreve a expresar sus sentimientos. Hasta que un día recurre a una extraña terapia que le hará decir absolutamente todo lo que piensa, sin rodeos, poniendo a todos en su sitio y diciendo a la cara la verdad. También intervienen Candela Peña (Princesas), Diego Martín (Rec 3), Rafael Spregelburd (El hombre de al lado), Cristina Pedroche que debuta con este film en el cine, Bárbara Santa-Cruz (Tres bodas de más), el monologuista David Guapo, Toni Acosta, Cristina Castaño, Quique San Francisco, Wyoming, Florentino Fernández “Flo”, Abigail Frías y Paco Collado.