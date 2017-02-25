“Moonlight” arrasa en los Premios Spirit

Es por tu bien (Es por tu bien, 2017), de Carlos Therón

La película trata de la peor pesadilla que un padre tiene con una hija: que esta crezca y que llegue el día en el que le presente a su novio… que inevitablemente es un tipo despreciable, un tipo que busca una sola cosa de su preciada y amada niñita. Y ese día es precisamente el que les llega a Arturo, Poli y Chus: sus dulces hijas han decidido tirar su futuro a la basura echándose tres novios abominables. Así que la única solución es aunar fuerzas para librarse de ellos como sea… Dirigida por Carlos Therón (Fuga de Cerebros 2) está protagonizada por Jose Coronado, Javier Cámara, Roberto Álamo, Pilar Castro, Carmen Ruiz, Silvia Alonso, Georgina Amorós, Andrea Ros, Miki Esparbé y María Pujalte.

Fences (Fences, 2017), de Denzel Washington

Troy Maxson es un trabajador del sistema de alcantarillado de Pittsburgh de mediados del siglo XX que una vez soñó con una carrera de profesional del béisbol, pero que era demasiado mayor cuando la primera división del béisbol empezó a admitir jugadores negros. Se esfuerza por ser un buen marido y padre, pero su sueño truncado de gloria le corroe, y le lleva a adoptar una decisión que amenaza con destrozar a su familia. Dirigida y protagonizada por Denzel Washington (The Great Debaters, Antwone Fisher), es la adaptación cinematográfica de la obra de teatro escrita por August Wilson en 1983, ganadora del Premio Tony a la Mejor Obra de Teatro y galardonada también con el Premio Pulitzer al Mejor Drama. Está coprotagonizada por Viola Davis.

La vida de Calabacín (Ma vie de Courgette, 2016), de Claude Barras

Calabacín es un nombre extraño para un niño de 9 años, aunque su historia es sorprendentemente universal. Tras la repentina muerte de su madre, Calabacín se hace amigo de un simpático policía, Raymond, que lo acompaña a su nuevo hogar de acogida con otros huérfanos de su edad. Calabacín lucha al principio por adaptarse al extraño y hostil ambiente. Con la ayuda de Raymond y de sus nuevos amigos, Calabacín aprenderá a amar y a confiar en los demás. Adaptación de la novela de Gilles Paris Autobiographie d’une Courgette (Autobiografía de un Calabacín), dirigida por el debutante Claude Barras, que consiguió el premio a la mejor película y el del público en el Festival de Animación de Annecy, así como el premio del público a la mejor película europea del Festival de Cine de San Sebastián.

Psiconautas, los niños olvidados (Psiconautas, los niños olvidados, 2015), de Alberto Vazquez & Pedro Rivero

Tras una terrible catástrofe ecológica en la isla en que habitan, Birdboy y Dinki perdieron a sus padres. Hubo un tiempo en que afrontaron juntos su dolor, pero Birdboy vive ahora aislado en el bosque, consumiéndose, y ajeno a que Dinki ha decidido emprender un arriesgado viaje en busca de un lugar mejor. Birdboy tendrá que luchar contra sus demonios interiores si quiere unirse a Dinki a tiempo de ayudarla en su aventura y salvarse a sí mismo. Largometraje de animación dirigido por Pedro Rivero y Alberto Vázquez, a partir de la novela gráfica original del mismo título del propio Alberto Vázquez, que supone la culminación de un camino iniciado con el cortometraje Birdboy, que basado igualmente en la novela gráfica del mismo título, obtuvo en 2012 el Goya al Mejor cortometraje de animación, y siendo preseleccionado para los Premios Oscar en su categoría. Esta película consiguió el premio Goya a la mejor película de animación.

Swiss army man (Swiss army man, 2016), de Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Hank (Paul Dano) está perdido en una isla desierta y no tiene ninguna esperanza de volver a casa. Pero todo cambia un día cuando un cadáver llamado Manny (Daniel Radcliffe) llega a la orilla; los dos se hacen enseguida amigos y acaban embarcándose en una aventura épica que devolverá a Hank la mujer de sus sueños. Película ganadora en el Festival de Cine de Sundance del premio a mejor dirección, y en el Festival de Cine de Sitges del premio a mejor película del certamen y mejor actor para Daniel Radcliffe. Es el debut cinematográfico de los directores de videos musicales Daniel Scheinert y Daniel Kwan, conocidos colectivamente como Daniels, y responsables del vídeo Turn Down For What, entre muchos otros.

T2: Trainspotting (T2: Trainspotting, 2017), de Danny Boyle

Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) vuelve al único sitio que considera su “casa”. Allí le esperan: Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), y Begbie (Robert Carlyle). Otros viejos amigos también le esperan: pena, fracaso, alegría, venganza, odio, amistad, amor, deseo, miedo, remordimiento, diamorfina, autodestrucción y peligro mortal, todos ellos alineados para darle la bienvenida, preparados para unirse al baile. La película reúne al director Danny Boyle (Steve Jobs, 127 horas, Slumdog Millionaire) con el reparto original de Transpotting, la entrega de 1996. Basado en las novelas Porno (2002) y Trainspotting (1993) de Irvine Welsh, la intención de Danny Boyle ha sido esperar el tiempo suficiente para que los actores parecieran diez años mayores, y que se les notara el paso del tiempo, aunque entre una y otra novela solo pasaban diez años.

Yo, Claude Monet (I, Claude Monet, 2017), de Phil Grabsky

Película documental realizada a partir de la correspondencia del artista que muestra al Monet impresionista, al hombre de negocios y al amante. Basado en tres mil cartas que se conservan del pintor, el largometraje revela su turbulenta vida interior, marcada por periodos de eufórica creación y profunda depresión. De su correspondencia se desprende desesperación, pobreza y oscuridad, así como sus años de relación con su primera y segunda esposa. El actor Henry Goodman pone voz a las palabras de Monet y revive su trayectoria desde su talentosa adolescencia hasta su prodigiosa vejez. Es parte de la pionera serie de documentales Exhibition On Screen, que lleva los grandes del arte al cine. Dirige Phil Grabsky, que ya ha realizado varios documentales relacionados con el mundo del arte como Los impresionistas (2015), Renoir: Admirado y denigrado (2016), Pintando el jardín moderno: De Monet a Matisse (2016) y Goya: Un espectáculo de carne y hueso (2016).