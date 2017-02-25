“Moonlight” arrasa en los Premios Spirit

Moonlight arrasa en la ceremonia de los Premios Spirit del Cine Independiente, con seis galardones que incluyen mejor película. La película de Barry Jenkins sobre un joven negro gay en los barrios bajos de Miami se impone en las categorías de dirección, guion, cinematografía y montaje. Su reparto también es reconocido con el Premio Robert Altman. La ceremonia de entrega de los premios tiene un fuerte tono político. Casey Affleck, quien gana el premio al mejor actor por su trabajo en el drama familiar Manchester frente al mar, califica las políticas del gobierno de Donald Trump como “aborrecibles” y asegura que “no durarán“. El premio a la mejor actriz es para Isabelle Huppert, la estrella francesa de Elle.
PREMIOS INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD
Mejor película
- American Honey, de Andrea Arnold
- Chronic, de Michel Franco
- Jackie, de Pablo Larraín
- Manchester by the Sea, de Kenneth Lonergan (*)
- Moonlight, de Barry Jenkins
Mejor Ópera Prima
- The Childhood of a Leader, de Brady Corbet
- The Fits, de Anna Rose Homer
- Other People, de Chris Kelly
- Swiss Army Man, de Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Witch, de Robert Eggers (*)
Mejor dirección
- Andrea Arnold, por American Honey
- Barry Jenkins, por Moonlight (*)
- Pablo Larraín, por Jackie
- Jeff Nichols, por Loving
- Kelly Reichardt, por Certain Women
Mejor guión
- Barry Jenkins, con una historia de Tarell Alvin McCraney, por Moonlight (*)
- Kenneth Lonergan, por Manchester by the Sea
- Mike Mills, por 20th Century Women
- Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias, por Little Men
- Taylor Sheridan, por Hell o High Water
Mejor primer guión
- Robert Eggers, por The Witch (*)
- Chris Kelly, por Other People
- Adam Mansbach, por Barry
- Stella Meghie, por Jean of the Joneses
- Craig Shilowich, por Christine
Premio John Cassavetes (a mejor largometraje realizado con menos de 500.000 dólares)
- Free In Deed, de Jake Mahaffy
- Hunter Gatherer, de Josh Locy
- Lovesong, de So Yong Kim
- Nakom, de T.W. Pittman
- Spa Night, de Andrew Ahn (*)
Mejor actor
- Casey Affleck, por Manchester by the Sea (*)
- David Harewood, por Free In Deed
- Viggo Mortensen, por Captain Fantastic
- Jesse Plemons, por Other People
- Tim Roth, por Chronic
Mejor actriz
- Annette Bening, por 20th Century Women
- Isabelle Huppert, por Elle (*)
- Sasha Lane, por American Honey
- Ruth Negga, por Loving
- Natalie Portman, por Jackie
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ralph Fiennes, por A Bigger Splash
- Ben Foster, por Hell or High Water (*)
- Lucas Hedges, por Manchester by the Sea
- Shia LaBeouf, por American Honey
- Craig Robinson, por Morris from America
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Edwina Findley, por Free In Deed
- Paulina García, por Little Men
- Lily Gladstone, por Certain Women
- Riley Keough, por American Honey
- Molly Shannon, por Other People (*)
Mejor dirección de fotografía
- Ava Berkofsky, por Free In Deed
- Lol Crawley, por The Childhood of a Leader
- Zach Kuperstein, por The Eyes of My Mother
- James Laxton, por Moonlight (*)
- Robbie Ryan, por American Honey
Mejor montaje
- Matthew Hannam, por Swiss Army Man
- Jennifer Lame, por Manchester by the Sea
- Joi McMillon & Nat Sanders, por Moonlight (*)
- Jake Roberts, por Hell or High Water
- Sebastián Sepúlveda, por Jackie
Mejor película internacional
- Aquarius, de Kleber Mendonça Filho (Brasil)
- Chevalier, de Athina Tsangari (Grecia)
- My Golden Days, de Arnaud Desplechin (Francia)
- Toni Erdmann, de Maren Ade (Alemania, Rumania) (*)
- Under the Shadow, de Babak Anvari (Irán, Reino Unido)
Mejor documental
- 13th, de Ava DuVernay
- Cameraperson, de Kirsten Johnson
- I Am Not Your Negro, de Raoul Peck
- O.J.: Made in America, de Ezra Edelman (*)
- Sonita, de Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami
- Under the Sun, de Vitaly Mansky
Premio Robert Altman (a un director, un director de casting y un elenco)
Moonlight. Director: Barry Jenkins. Directora de casting: Yesi Ramírez. Reparto: Mahershala Ali, Patrick Decile, Naomie Harris, Alex Hibbert, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Piner, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders (*)